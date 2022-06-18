Larry Bohling

Larry G. Bohling of Beatrice, passed away the morning of June 9th at the age of 74. He was born on April 2, 1948 in Auburn, to Wilbert and Lois (Gess) Bohling and graduated from Johnson High School in 1966. For several years after high school, he worked as a farmer until eventually moving to Beatrice to raise his family and start a career as an engineer for Agrium. Larry enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and even people he had just met. His kind nature meant that he could often be found chatting with anyone who would take the time to listen to his heartwarming stories and witty sense of humor.