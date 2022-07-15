Larry D. McKee, 83 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice. He was born on November 5, 1938 in Maryville, Missouri to Harvey and Mary (Chestnut) McKee. Larry served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was a former mayor of Beatrice. He married Judy Thimgan in 1958 and she passed away in 2010. Larry later married Janice Edeal. He co-owned Beatrice Glass Company for 50 years. Larry was a member of the Masonic Lodge for 60 years, Sesostris Shrine, Order of the Eastern Star and the Marine Corps League. He enjoyed Masonic and Shrine activities.