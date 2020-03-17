Larry Dean Sell

Larry Dean Sell, 81 of Beatrice, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at his home. He was born September 26, 1938 in Sabetha, KS to Cecil and Ona (Stevens) Sell. Larry married Anna “Carolyn” Achtemeier September 4, 1960 at the First Presbyterian Church in Beatrice. He worked as an Optician for 50 + years, first for American Optical, then Sears Optical before working for Lincoln Vision Clinic retiring in 2017. Larry loved his kids and grandkids, enjoying many activities with them.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn of Beatrice; sons, Doug and Chad; daughter, Kim Breeden and husband John of Lincoln; grandchildren, Hayley Breeden and Jeremy Breeden, both of Lincoln; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert and Victor; sisters, Queva Aeschliman and LaVeta Schank.

Private Family graveside services will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Evergreen Home. The body will lie in state 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary. A guestbook is also available at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com A memorial is established to the family's choice with the mortuary in charge. Harman-Wright Mortuary in charge of arrangements.

