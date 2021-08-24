Larry E. Keslar

Larry E. Keslar, 72, of Beatrice died Saturday morning, August 21, 2021 at a Lincoln hospital. He was born on May 17, 1949 in North Platte to Byron and Mary Niesen Keslar. Larry graduated from Stapleton High School in 1967 and from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln in 1971. He served in the U.S. Army from 1971 to 1975 working at the Pentagon from 1972 to 1974. He married Terry Davis on August 7, 1971 and they lived in Washington, DC, Stapleton, and Sioux Falls, SD, before moving to Beatrice in 1976. They later divorced but remained close friends. Larry worked for Beatrice State Bank & Trust, later First National Bank of Omaha for many years. He was a member at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice, was an active member of the Beatrice Kiwanis Club, a 50-year member of the Beatrice American Legion, and was on the Gage County Economic Development Board.

Survivors include two daughters, Heather (Sean) Stevens of Omaha and Kim (Euan) Stevenson of Hickman; five grandchildren, Kyle, Abby, and Megan Stevens, Cassie (Wade) Speck, and Parker Tegtmeier; great-granddaughter, Sutton June Speck; five brothers, Roger (Joyce) Keslar, Phil Keslar, Pat (Carmen) Keslar, Tom (Jean) Keslar, and Greg (Mary) Keslar; one sister, Karen Mitchell; nieces and nephews; former wife, Terry Keslar. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Nicholas; brother-in-law, Frank Mitchell.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice with Father Rand Langhorst celebrant. Burial will be at the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery with military rites conducted by Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the Beatrice American Legion. A scriptural rosary will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and at the church Wednesday morning. The family will meet and greet relatives and friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to the Kiwanis Scholarship Fund and the Knights of Columbus. www.foxfuneralhome.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.