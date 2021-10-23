Larry Gaddy

Larry L. Gaddy Sr.

Larry L. Gaddy Sr. was born on September 28, 1942 and entered Eternal Life on October 22, 2021. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother.

Survived by wife Kristine; children Jennie (Brett) Griffeth, Beckie (Jeff) Robeson, Larry Jr. (Jackie) Gaddy, Cyndie (Brinn) Remmenga, Billy Gaddy, Nick (Natalie) Gaddy, and Kellie (Austin) Nouzovsky; grandchildren Briana, Ayden, Mylee, Kasen, Brady, Ian, Avery, Jaxon, Carter, Wyatt, Levi, and Halle; and siblings William L. Gaddy, Loretta L. O'Connor, and Wanda L. Gaddy.

Private services will be held at a later date. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice