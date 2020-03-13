Larry Hadorn
Larry Hadorn

Larry J. Hadorn

Memorial graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Marysville Cemetery in Marysville, KS. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. A memorial has been established to Pheasants Forever with the funeral home in charge. Sign Larry's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.

