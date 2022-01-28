Larry Hartig

Larry L. Hartig

Larry L. Hartig, 78 years of age, of Beatrice passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln. He was born in Beatrice on January 31, 1943 in Beatrice to Ernest and Erna (Munstermann) Hartig. Larry attended Beatrice High School and proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1960 to 1966. He married Barbara Saltzman on September 25, 1966 in Beatrice and moved to California 3 days later. Larry retired after 25 years as a heavy equipment mechanic with Pacific Gas and Electric. After retirement, Larry and Barbara moved back to Beatrice in 2002. He was a member of the Church of Christ at 10th & Grant in Beatrice. Larry had a creative eye and mind and enjoyed woodworking, metal work and collecting and restoring old vehicles.

Larry is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Rachel Goracke and husband Tim of Beatrice; son, Michael Hartig and wife Joanna of Kapa'a, HI; grandchildren, Morgan and Madison Goracke, Chloe and Joshua Hartig; 3 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Dennis Hartig and wife Connie of Beatrice. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Virgil Hartig.

Graveside Services with military rites by the United States Navy and Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Pleasantview Cemetery near Pickrell with Dennis Holst officiating. Casual attire is requested. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Church of Christ at 10th & Grant in Beatrice. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.