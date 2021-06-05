 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Larry Joe Troxel
0 Comments

Larry Joe Troxel

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Larry Joe Troxel

Larry Joe Troxel, 83 of Fairbury, passed away November 27, 2020 in Lincoln. He was born in Fairbury on July 29, 1937 to Homer & Lorraine (Eden) Troxel.

Services will be Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Endicott. Memorials will go to the Endicott United Methodist Church. Burial is in Fairbury Cemetery. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sotheby's previews NFT auction during Luxury Week

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News