Larry Lee Banahan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Larry Lee Banahan, 84 of Fairbury, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Heritage Care Center in Fairbury. He was born October 18, 1935 in Fairbury to Joseph and Eva (Thrapp) Banahan. He attended elementary and high school, graduating from Steele City High school. He served his country in the United States Army from October 30, 1956 to October 29, 1958. On September 30, 1962, he married Karen Janssen. They made their home on the farm he grew up on. Farming was his life-long occupation. Larry was a member of the Steele City Volunteer Fire Dept., Elks Club in Fairbury and a life-long member of the Steele City Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed Polka music, his saddle horse and his grandchildren.

Larry is survived by his wife, Karen; daughter, Julie Ondrak and husband Jeff of Fairbury; son, Bruce Banahan of Lincoln; grandchildren, Patrick Ondrak, Joy Ondrak, both of Fairbury and Haley Banahan of Walton; sister-in-law, Judy Bors and husband Larry of Pickrell; nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lynn.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Fairbury United Methodist Church with Pastor Vic Peterson officiating. No visitation but a book will be available at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. A memorial is established to the Fairbury United Methodist Church or the Beatrice Community Hospice with the mortuary in charge. Harman-Wright Mortuary, Beatrice in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Larry Banahan , please visit Tribute Store.