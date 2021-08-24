On Saturday August 21, 2021, Larry McKinzie passed away after a battle with Parkinson's Disease. Larry was born on June 20, 1945 in Lincoln to Lynn & Harriett McKinzie. He grew up in the Holmesville area, graduating from Holmesville High School and then went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree in Business from the University of Nebraska Lincoln. He lived with his future brother-in-law Bill Wrightsman at the Selleck Quadrangle Residence Hall, where he worked at the lower-level snack bar, an experience that would lead to his future career in retail. On May 11, 1968 he married Kay Kassing; they started their married lives in Millard. Larry began his retail career as a Department Manager for the J.C. Penney Company in their Downtown Omaha store and was soon transferred to Peoria, IL where he helped open a new store. On January 3, 1973, their daughter Kristine arrived just before the family headed to Illinois. After four years, they returned to Beatrice to help with the family farm and be nearer to family. Soon after, he joined Farm Credit Services as a Loan Officer where he worked for more than a decade. He returned to his true passions for retail and farming by joining the Tractor Supply Company, TSC, where one of his greatest joys was talking with and supporting the farmers who came in the store. His love for agriculture and County Fairs as a 4-H'er led him to volunteer as a Board member of the Gage County Agricultural Society, where he served for more than a decade. During that time, he also served as President of the Nebraska Association of County Fair Managers. After retiring from both the Ag Society and TSC, he and Kay focused their energies at a small lake community in Northwest Missouri, where they had a house on the lake. His favorite summer activity was managing the local fireworks stand, a major fundraising event for the Lake Association. Larry enjoyed spending time with his grandsons, Dawson and Garret, whether at the lake or at their various school or sporting activities.