Larry Parde

Larry L. Parde

Larry L. Parde, 72 years of age, of Beatrice, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center in Beatrice. He was born on August 8, 1950 in Beatrice to Marvin and Emmalean (Wallman) Parde. Larry attended Pickrell grade school and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1968. He was a Staff Sargent in the Nebraska Air National Guard from 1968 to 1975. Larry married Deborah Winner on March 4, 1989 and they raised their daughters together. He farmed near Pickrell until the early 1990's. Larry was a Rural Postal Carrier for Pickrell until he retired after 34 years in October of 2010. He served on the Pickrell Volunteer Fire Department, Holt Township Board, Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion Executive Board and the Beatrice Cemetery Association Board. Larry was a member of Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #531 and Hidden Acres Golf Course. He enjoyed family and golf.

Larry is survived by his children, Christine Saathoff of Beatrice, Chelsee Adler and husband Jake of Holyoke, CO, Chesa Henkel and significant other Corey Neukirch of Clatonia, Tina Parde of Denver, CO; 7 grandchildren, Wyatt Saathoff, Aubrey Tarin, Cash, Clover and Brandon Adler, Emmitt and Eastin Henkel; sister, Janice Brokke and husband Gary of Mission, TX; cousin, Marian Shaw and husband Larry of Pickrell; brother-in-law, Gary Winner and wife Kay of Plainfield, IL; and best friend, Ron Spilker and wife Linda of Pickrell. He was preceded in death by his parents; and parents-in-law, Don and Doris Winner.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. A register book will be available to sign from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, January 30, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.