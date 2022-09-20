Larry Roberts

On September 8, 2022, Larry Gene Roberts, 71, of Marble Hill, MO, won his 10-year battle with progressive supranuclear palsy and joined his heavenly Father from the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau, MO. Larry was born February 15, 1951, in Dumas, TX to the late Eldon C. and Eileen (Bomer) Roberts. When he was two years old, his family moved to near Marble Hill, MO, for his father's work with the Natural Gas Pipeline. He graduated from Woodland High School in 1969, where he played in the school jazz band, participated in school plays, and lettered in basketball, volleyball and baseball in addition to playing in the American Legion league at Jackson. Larry received an honorable discharge from the Army on June 5, 1973. He then attended SEMO, becoming a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and graduating with a degree in physical education in 1977. He moved to Beatrice, to work at the State Developmental Center as a qualified intellectual disabilities professional (QIDP), serving as a case manager for people with intellectual/developmental disabilities. He later moved to Boulder, MT to work at the Montana Developmental Center there as the very first QIDP for the state, creating the policies and procedures for that facility and working as a case manager. Larry later moved back to Marble Hill, MO in 1995, where he met and married Dotta Shell Roberts, who survives. He was an account executive and radio personality for KMHM 104.1 Gospel radio, where he shined as Lonzo, the backwoods character he created. In later years, he managed the couple's family farm Sunshine Ranch. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Marble Hill, Millersville Masonic Lodge #103, St. Marks Order of the Eastern Star #167, and the American Legion #0281. Throughout his life, Larry was an avid outdoorsman whose expertise and enthusiasm for hunting and fishing was noted far and wide. Some of his happiest moments were standing in the Three Forks River fishing for brown trout and keeping an eye out for bears, cooking over a campfire, and teaching cherished children in his life how to fish at Sunshine Ranch. He was also a master storyteller, entertaining with tales intended to bring a smile to someone and lighten their hearts even for a moment. His love of family, twinkle in his eyes and zest for life will long stay in the hearts of his family and friends. Most of all he will be remembered as an amazing, loyal, devoted and loving husband, son/son-in-law, brother, cousin and friend. He will certainly be missed.