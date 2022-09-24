Larry Schachenmeyer

Larry R. Schachenmeyer
Larry R. Schachenmeyer of Clatonia passed away peacefully on September 20th, 2022 surrounded by family. He was born on July 20th, 1943 in Crete to Raymond and Velma “Dot” (Schlichtemeier) Schachenmeyer. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church of Clatonia. He graduated from Clatonia High School in 1960. On February 16th, 1968, he married Jo Carol Pucket. He was a third generation farmer and bonded livestock buyer from 1968 to 2021. Larry loved farming, going to cattle sale, playing cards, singing, his dogs and spending time with his friends and family. He didn't know a stranger and was willing to give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He was extremely quick witted, loved to tell jokes and stories and his laughter was contagious. Anyone who knew him knew he was special and one of a kind.
Larry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jo Schachenmeyer; five children, Jennifer (Bruce) Jung, Debra (Aaron) Jacobsen, Lori (Justin) Rousseau, Amy Holliday and Ed (Kyndra) Schachenmeyer; nine grandchildren, Colton (Heather) Rupprecht, Ethan (Londyn) Rupprecht, Anson Jacobsen, Avery Jacobsen, Libby Rousseau, Isabel Rousseau, Andrew Holliday, Emaline Holliday and Carter Schachenmeyer; five great-grandchildren, Chloe Jo Rupprecht, River Rupprecht, Dylan Dendinger, Kailyn Dendinger and Madilyn Dendinger; two sisters, Leora (John) Riechers and Judy (Jerry) Bergmeyer; many nieces, nephews and cousins and his life-long friend and cousin, Dorane Baehr.
Funeral service to be held on October 1st, 2022 at 2 p.m. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wilber. Honorary pall bearers are his nine grandchildren who all had a special place in his heart. Memorials can be made to Clatonia Fire and Rescue. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.