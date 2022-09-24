Larry Schachenmeyer

Larry R. Schachenmeyer of Clatonia passed away peacefully on September 20th, 2022 surrounded by family. He was born on July 20th, 1943 in Crete to Raymond and Velma “Dot” (Schlichtemeier) Schachenmeyer. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church of Clatonia. He graduated from Clatonia High School in 1960. On February 16th, 1968, he married Jo Carol Pucket. He was a third generation farmer and bonded livestock buyer from 1968 to 2021. Larry loved farming, going to cattle sale, playing cards, singing, his dogs and spending time with his friends and family. He didn't know a stranger and was willing to give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He was extremely quick witted, loved to tell jokes and stories and his laughter was contagious. Anyone who knew him knew he was special and one of a kind.