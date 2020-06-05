Larry Sipp

Larry Frederick Sipp
Memorial Services will be held at 9 A.M. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. Inurnment will follow at Evergreen Home Cemetery. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available to sign from 9 A.M. to 8 P.M. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to Christ Community Church in Beatrice in care of the mortuary.
