Larry Stolzer

Larry W. Stolzer

Larry W. Stolzer, 76, of Beatrice passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Jefferson County Hospital in Fairbury. He was born on September 27, 1945, in Beatrice to Oscar and Sadie Adams Stolzer. He grew up in Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School. He served his apprenticeship with the Steamfitters & Plumbers Local Union #88 and worked for different contractors in the Lincoln area as a pipefitter and welder over the years. Larry married Betty Duitsman on September 15, 1967, at Wilber. He served in the National Guard from 1965-71. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, and driving around country roads.

Survivors include one son, Larry D. (Tammi) Stolzer of Springfield; one daughter, Debra Williams, and fiancé Jared Jess of Fairbury; two grandsons, Trevor Williams and Tyler Williams of Beatrice; three brothers, Nick (Mary) Stolzer of Omaha, Leonard (Pat) Stolzer of Endicott, and Ray Stolzer and significant other Sandy Pettigrew of Princeton; one sister, Marilyn (Bruce) Schill of Fairbury; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Sadie Adams Stolzer; his wife, Betty (2010); two brothers and sister-in-law, Arnold Stolzer, Ralph (Barb) Stolzer; one half-brother, Dean Stolzer; two half-sisters, Lucille Rinne and Norma Carstens; one sister-in-law, Marilyn Stolzer.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Pastor Lila Bottolfsen officiating. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. A memorial has been established to the Beatrice Humane Society. The body will lie in state on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.