Larry Suggett

Larry D. Suggett

Larry D. Suggett, 74 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at his home Sunday morning, March 6, 2022. He was born on February 9, 1948 in Marysville, KS to Lloyd and Mildred (Weeks) Suggett. Larry graduated from Vocational Tech School in Beloit, KS in 1967. Larry married Rose Anne Huggins on August 21, 1971 and they later divorced. He had been employed at Wallman Chrysler in Beatrice, owned and operated Town and Country Auto Repair, worked for T.O. Hass, and had owned and operated Land Crafters Excavation. Larry served his country in the United States Army National Guard from 1967 to 1973. Larry and Lisa Garman were married on December 28, 2021. Larry enjoying fishing, hunting, working on demolition derby and cruiser cars, and spending time with his grandchildren and family. His excavating equipment was lovingly referred to as "Grandpa's Mighty Machines", and he could build a gadget/machine for just about ANYTHING.

Survivors include his wife Lisa; 2 daughters Jennifer (Greg) Littlejohn of Clarion, IA and Steffani Parr of Frisco, TX; grandchildren Courtney (Holden) Walton, Jarrod Littlejohn, and Avery, McKenna, Haven and Drake Parr; great-grandson Bennett Walton; stepchildren Melisa (Kevin) Reed and Justin Garman, all of Beatrice; step grandchildren Aaron, Jazlyn, Haylee and Mary Garman-Reed; sisters Marilyn Suggett of Beatrice and Randee (Larry) Loomis of Overland Park, KS; brother in law Steve Huggins of Stephenville, TX; and numerous nephews and nieces. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and aunt Gladys Weeks.

Memorial Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the Marysville Cemetery, Marysville, KS. Military Graveside services provided by the U.S. Army National Guard. Public visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 12-1:00 p.m. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Larry's online guest book and watch his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.