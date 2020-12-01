Larry Troxel

Larry Joe Troxel 83 of Fairbury, passed away November 27, 2020 at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln. He was born in Fairbury on July, 29, 1937 to Homer & Lorraine (Eden) Troxel.

Survived by wife Jan Troxel, daughter & son-in-law Lori & Jim Phelps, son & daughter-in-law Todd & Holly Troxel, all of Fairbury; daughter & son-in-law Jodi & John Devonshire of Columbus, GA; grandchildren Cheza Troxel and boyfriend Austin Mazour of Davenport, McKenna Troxel of Beatrice, Jazz Devonshire & fiancee Lee Gilford of Columbus, GA; brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law Don & Connie Criner of Gillette, WY., Delbert & Eileen Criner of Scottsbluff; sisters-in-law Beverly Troxel of Hastings, Jan Criner of Scottsbluff; brother-in-law: John Lamb of Smiths Station, AL; nieces, nephews, numerous cousins & other family.