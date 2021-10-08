Laura Mae Grone died September 28, 2021 at her home in Diller. She was born January 16, 1935 to Martin and Clara Weers in rural Diller. She graduated from Diller High School. In 1957, Laura married Marion Blackwood and they had four children. Laura has lived in and near Diller, Odell, and, Independence, MO throughout her life. Laura enjoyed reading and playing with her pets. In her later years, she enjoyed going on bus tour trips with her cousin Lawrence Kleine. In 2013, Laura had the opportunity to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. She also enjoyed driving around seeing the countryside and the local farms.