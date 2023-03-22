Laura Mort

Laura Hippen was born at the Beatrice Hospital, Beatrice, Nebraska on June 15, 1931 to Gerhard (George) and Rebecca (Schmidt) Hippen. She was baptized by Pastor J.B Reents at Zion Lutheran Church northwest of Filley, Nebraska on July 6, 1931. She was confirmed by Pastor J.H Reents on June 9, 1946 at the American Lutheran Church in Filley. Her family lived in rural Adams, Nebraska, where she attended country school. Then they moved to a farm east of Filley until Laura was in junior high, when they moved to a farm near Lewiston. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1949, going on to receive a diploma from the National Business Institute, Lincoln, Nebraska.

Laura was united in marriage to Kenneth Mort on October 10, 1954, at the American Lutheran church in Filley, with Pastor J.H. Reents officiating. To this union were born two children - Russell Allen and Peggy Ann. Kenneth and Laura lived and worked together on their farm west of Pawnee City until November, 1984, when they moved to Pawnee City.

Laura began her banking career at Farmers State Bank in 1967, where she served for 41 years, becoming Assistant Vice President and Loan Officer. During that time Farmers State Bank merged with Citizen's State Bank, which turned into Pawnee County Bank, and now is Union Bank, Pawnee City Branch.

Laura belonged to several different organizations, including American Legion Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary - serving this organization as president for 3 years, PEO Chapter AV, Coterie Club, and SENCA Advisory Board. She was a past member of Pawnee City Rotary, Pawnee City Historical Society Board, and Pawnee City Library Board. Laura was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Pawnee City, where she taught Sunday School for many years and assisted her husband Kenneth while he served in several of Zion elected offices.

Laura loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and went to many ball games and other events in which they participated. She also enjoyed hunting with her family and traveled around the country supporting Kenneth's hunting trips. Laura loved all wildlife, but loved cats and dogs most of all.

Laura departed this life on March 20, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Rebecca Hippen, an infant brother Henry, an infant sister Irene, sister Arene and husband Henry Janssen, brother Harvey Hippen and wife Irene, brother Clarence Hippen and wife Arlene, her twin brother Lorance Hippen and wife Charlene, brother Erwin Hippen and sister in law Ruth Hippen, nephews David, Scott and Les Janssen, Norman Janssen and Keith Hippen, niece, Dorothy Heidemann.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth, son Russell (Loree) Mort of Nebraska City, daughter Peggy (Darrell) Wininger of Omaha, grandchildren Jessica (David) Buell, Rebecca (Doug) Appelgren, Jacob (Erica) Mort, Maureen Farrell and Judson (Katy) Farrell, great-grandchildren Brianna, Jackson, Brooklyn, Derek, Maci, Britney, Emery, Brax, Trax and Matthew. Sister in law Pat Hippen.

Services 10:00 a.m., Friday 24, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church, Pawnee City, Nebraska, with Pastor Tim Llewellyn officiating. Visitation on Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Wherry Mortuary, 919 G Street, Pawnee City, Nebraska. Interment at the Pawnee City Cemetery, Pawnee City, Nebraska . Memorials to family choice. Online condolences may be left at https:/www.wherrymortuary.com/obituaryaura-Mort