Laura Kathleen (King) Turnbull, 89 of Pawnee City, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023, with her family at her bedside at Premier Estates, Pawnee City. She was born on January 30, 1934, to Archer and Mildred (Atkinson) King in Pawnee City. Laura grew up in Pawnee County, she graduated from Pawnee City High School in 1951. She attended Peru College for three summers in 1951, 1952 & 1953. She then taught for three years at Violet Country School. Laura married Richard William Turnbull on August 14, 1953, at the Presbyterian Church in Pawnee City. To this union three boys were born, Mark Allan, Michael Dean and Steven Lee. Richard passed away on October 26, 1977, just after his 49th birthday. Laura worked for the Pawnee County Memorial Hospital from 1965-1971. Laura worked for the Medical Foundation from 1978-2006. While at the hospital, she worked as the purchasing agent, as well as other duties and responsibilities. Also, she worked as an Emergency Medical Technician, for 20 years. She worked at the Pawnee Republican from 1971-1974 and again after semi-retirement. In addition, she worked as a Columnist for The Beatrice Daily Sun for 32 years. During this time, she reported and wrote feature stories at both the Pawnee Republican and the Beatrice Daily Sun. After retirement, she worked at Wherry Mortuary as a part time sitting visitation. She sang for countless funerals and considered it one of the highest honors. Furthermore, she served as a master of ceremonies for several local functions. Laura's priorities were family and faith first, then music, humor and friends. She was a lifelong member of the United Presbyterian Church. There she taught Sunday school, sang in the Choir, served as an Elder, and served on the Church Council. Also, she wrote and published devotionals and worked closely with local teenagers in many capacities. Laura helped and supported many local organizations. She was very passionate about the arts and children. In her capacity, she served on the board of the Pawnee County Arts Council and PCHS Alumni Association, where she was the President for several years. Also, Laura was a member of the Southeast Nebraska Community Band, and volunteered as an Usher at the Lied Center in Lincoln. Laura began the Annual Evening of Music in 1978, in which area musicians performed inspirational music. She loved attending theater productions and musical concerts, and she loved to always take a friend or one of her grandchildren to each performance. Among her favorite moments were the good times with her family and grandchildren. Specifically, she loved “days out” with each grandchild. Her other passion was ballroom dancing.