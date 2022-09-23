LaVern Parde

LaVern H. Parde

LaVern H. Parde, 92, of Beatrice, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. He was born on December 29, 1929 in Beatrice. LaVern grew up in the Pickrell area and attended Evergreen Country School. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. He farmed in the Pickrell area all his life, shelled corn and drove a maintainer for Gage County. LaVern served in the United States Army from October 12, 1951 to October 11, 1953 at Fort Belvoir, Virginia in the engineering unit. LaVern married Marlene Carstens on February 28, 1954 at Christ Lutheran Church, Pickrell. Marlene passed away in 2000. He married Esther Huls on May 10, 2001 and Esther passed away in 2013. He then met his special friend Helen Willet and she passed away in 2021. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, rural Pickrell where he served on the church council and as Treasurer. He also served on the Pickrell Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed tinkering with his machinery, welding, raising livestock, playing cards and driving around.

Survivors include his three daughters, Colleen (Duane) Dorn of Beatrice, Glenda Parde and special friend Mike O'Connor of Sterling, Sharon Parde and Mark Bitting of Beatice; grandchildren, Megan (Jared) Riggert, Eric Dorn, Stephen (Ashley) Behrens, and Evan Behrens; great-grandchildren, Alexandrea “Lexi”, Zayne, Holden, and Wesley Riggert, Matthew Dorn, Brielle Behrens, Adelyn and Peyton Mundil; sister-in-law, Luella Buss and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Marie Parde; first wife, Marlene; second wife, Esther; special friend, Helen Willet; sisters and brothers-in-law, Evelyn and Art Zimmerman, Doris and John Gronewold, Wiona and Harvey Jurgens; parents-in-law, Jurgen and Josephine Carstens; brother-in-law, Marvin Buss.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with Pastor Jerry Gilbreath officiating. The service will be live streamed on the church's Facebook page. Burial will follow at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery of Pickrell with military rites conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard and Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion of Beatrice. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family for future designation. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Monday, September 26, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.