LaVerne A. Lottman, Sr., 86, of Beatrice passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. He was born on August 7, 1934 in Beatrice and attended Wymore Public Schools. He enlisted in the United States Air Force on August 23, 1951 and served during the Korean and Vietnam Conflicts from 1951 until 1972 as a medic, lab tech and a mortuary supervisor. He was stationed at Hill Air Force Base in Utha, Bunker Hill Air Force Base in Indiana, Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota, Tachikawa Air Base in Japan and Loring Air Force Base in Limestone, Maine. He retired from the military in July of 1972 and returned to Beatrice. He then worked for the Nebraska State Penitentiary, Crete Carrier and Kassing Trucking. He was married to Margaret Combatti of Rutland, Vermont on March 1, 1954 at Salt Lake City, Utah. He is a member of the St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Beatrice. He is also a member of the Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion of Beatrice. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, especially holidays and reunion gatherings. He also enjoyed staying in contact with and helping old friends via the computer and was always willing to help anyone in need.