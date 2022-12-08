LaVerne Wolken

LaVerne E. Wolken

LaVerne E. Wolken, 91, of Beatrice passed away at his home on December 6, 2022. He was born October 4, 1931 at home rural Pickrell to John and Emma (Trauernicht) Wolken. He attended Onley Country School up to the 8th grade. LaVerne served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War from August 20, 1952 to July 30, 1954. LaVerne married Shirley Sorenson on October 21, 1955 at American Lutheran Church of FIlley. He farmed his whole life in the Adams and Crab Orchard area. He was a former member of American Lutheran Church of Adams where he was very active and served on the church council. He is a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice, Eagles, and the American Legion Post #27 of Beatrice. He enjoyed his cattle, farming and especially riding in the combine during harvest.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley of Beatrice; one son, Dale (Deb) Wolken of Crab Orchard; two daughters, Denise (Kent) Buss of Pickrell , DeAnn (Terry) Oltman of Pickrell; six grandchildren, Allison (Andy) Lane of Adams, Trenton Buss of Pickrell, Denae (Brady) Beckman of Kansas City, MO, Devin (Anna) Wolken of Crab Orchard, Brett Oltman and Ashley Oltman, both of Lincoln; four great-grandchildren, Emma Lane, Jaxson Lane, Brooks Beckman, and Dawson Wolken; two brothers, Marvin Wolken of Beatrice, Leon (Carlyne) Wolken of Beatrice; sister-in-law RoJane Wolken of Beatrice. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Lester Wolken; and parents-in-law, Raymond and Erna Sorenson.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Burial will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting family and friends on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation with Don & Melinda Parde and Walter & Audrey Trauernicht in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.