LaVonna Hinz-Baehr

LaVonna Joyce Hinz-Baehr, 84, of Beatrice died on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. She was born on April 21, 1937 at Beatrice to Daniel and Emma (Holz) Hinz. Lavonna grew up in the Plymouth area on the family farm. She was baptized at the Methodist Church of Plymouth and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church of Beatrice. She graduated from Beatrice High School in 1956. LaVonna married her high school sweetheart, Robert Baehr on November 27, 1957 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice and they made their home on the family farm in the rural Virginia area. LaVonna spent many hours providing lunch for the silage and cattle workers. Robert and LaVonna were married for 59 years until Bob's passing in February 2017. She worked for Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph for 23 years as a long distance and information operator in Lincoln and Beatrice. She was a member of the American Lutheran Church of Filley where she had been a youth group sponsor and Sunday school teacher and a member of WELCA. She was a former member of Neighborhood Club and a member of Retired Operators Club. LaVonna enjoyed going to sporting and musical events of their children and grandchildren. Bob and Lavonna took several trips with NC+ Seed Company and always enjoyed those memories. They also attended Husker games and several Orange Bowl football games. LaVonna was always known as Bob Baehr's wife—even at her own high school reunions.