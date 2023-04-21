LaVonne Kay Cook, 84

LaVonne Kay Cook, 84, Hanover, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the Hanover Hospital in Hanover, KS.

Visitation will be from noon until 8 p.m. Friday, April 21 at the Hanover Mortuary. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m.

A funeral service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church in Hanover.

Burial will be in the Hanover Cemetery.

A memorial fund is established and will be designated later. Contributions may be sent in care of the Hanover Mortuary.