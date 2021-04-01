Lawrence D. Workman

Lawrence D. Workman, 94 of Beatrice died Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Whispering Winds Cottage in Beatrice. He was born July 23, 1926 to Edward and Mirrella (Meyers) Workman. Lawrence graduated from Daykin High School in 1944. He served in the U.S. Navy during WW II. He married Bonnie Hummel on April 24, 1949 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church near Daykin. They moved from Fairbury to Beatrice in 1964. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Beatrice and enjoyed gardening, bike riding, church activities, camping, traveling, fishing, and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Survivors include his sons, Kevin of Denton and Larry and wife Teresa of Plymouth, daughter, Janis Banks of Byron, 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie (2020), parents, grandson Joshua Alpaugh, sister Pearl Stainbrook, brothers, Charles, Raymond and Roy Workman.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Pastor Daryn Bahn officiating. Military graveside services by the U.S. Navy and Bitting-Norman American Legion Post 27 will be held in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. Visitation will be from noon to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the Beatrice Humane Society in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory, Beatrice in charge of arrangements.