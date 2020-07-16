Lawrence Ferguson, Jr.
Lawrence Theodore Ferguson, Jr. passed away July 13, 2020 in Beatrice, at the age of 88. He was born in Alda, on May 15,1932 to Lawrence Theodore Ferguson Sr. and Rose (McKee) Ferguson. His beloved wife of 69 years, Patricia Ann Ferguson, passed away April 22, 2020 in North Platte. She was born February 21, 1933 to Allen and Frances (Ekstrom) Lawhead. They both graduated from North Platte High School, Lawrence in 1950 and Patricia in 1951. They were married May 29, 1951 in North Platte. Lawrence served in the United States Army from July 1954 to July 1962. He received training in Anti-Aircraft Artillery Replacement and was stationed in Germany, later repairing radios for the troops. Following his service in the Army, Lawrence and Pat and family moved to a farm near Maxwell where he farmed, raised cattle, and later worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for over 30 years.
Lawrence and Patricia are survived by sons Stephen (Debbie) Ferguson of Wymore, Larry (Karen Bowerman) Ferguson of Omaha, and daughter Patti Ann Smith of Livingston, MT; grandson Douglas (Amber) Ferguson and grand-daughter Monica (Tony) Busboom; great-grandchildren Avery and Korbin Busboom and Rozlyn Ferguson; brother Donald Ferguson of Denver, CO and sister-in-law Barbara Ferguson of Denver, CO; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also, special friends and neighbors Al and Karen Scott and Dan and Pam Stubert. Lawrence and Patricia were preceded in death by his parents Lawrence, Sr. and Rose Ferguson, her parents Allen and Frances Lawhead, his brother Charles Ferguson, his sister and brother-in-law Gloria (Jim) Adkins, her brother Richard Lawhead. And their beloved dog Aspen.
A private family internment of ashes in North Platte will take place at a later time. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. These arrangements have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.
