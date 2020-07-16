Lawrence Ferguson, Jr.

Lawrence Theodore Ferguson, Jr. passed away July 13, 2020 in Beatrice, at the age of 88. He was born in Alda, on May 15,1932 to Lawrence Theodore Ferguson Sr. and Rose (McKee) Ferguson. His beloved wife of 69 years, Patricia Ann Ferguson, passed away April 22, 2020 in North Platte. She was born February 21, 1933 to Allen and Frances (Ekstrom) Lawhead. They both graduated from North Platte High School, Lawrence in 1950 and Patricia in 1951. They were married May 29, 1951 in North Platte. Lawrence served in the United States Army from July 1954 to July 1962. He received training in Anti-Aircraft Artillery Replacement and was stationed in Germany, later repairing radios for the troops. Following his service in the Army, Lawrence and Pat and family moved to a farm near Maxwell where he farmed, raised cattle, and later worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for over 30 years.