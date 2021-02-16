Lawrence P. Schroeder, 95, of Lincoln passed away February 13, 2021. Born February 5, 1926 in Beatrice to Paul and Charlotte Schroeder and raised on the family farm near DeWitt. He graduated from DeWitt High School in 1943. He married Carolyn Blobaum November 30, 1963 at St. James Lutheran Church Humboldt and continued to live on the farm before moving to Lincoln in 2011. Lawrence was a life-long farmer, private pilot and a school bus driver for Tri County Public Schools for 32 years. He was also a member of the Grant Township Board for many years and was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt. He and Carolyn became members of Southwood Lutheran Church after moving to Lincoln. Besides his love of farming and flying, Lawrence enjoyed spending time with family and friends, attending Omaha Symphony and River City Theatre Organ performances, jigsaw puzzles and traveling including trips to Cuba, Canada and Germany. For several years, he and Carolyn attended the annual World's Freefall Convention which was the world's largest skydiving event. A highlight for Lawrence during one of those conventions, was a tandem jump while in his late 70's.