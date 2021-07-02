Lawrence Reimer

Lawrence H. Reimer, 87 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center following five months of compassionate care by BCH Hospice and family members. He was born on August 18, 1933 in Beatrice to Gerhard and Hildegard (Von Steen) Reimer. Lawrence graduated from Beatrice High School and then attended Bethel College in Newton, KS. He then served in 1-W Alternative Service in Pennsylvania for 2 years where he met the love of his life, Mary Ann Brown. Lawrence and Ann were married on August 31, 1955. They moved back to the family farm and operated a Grade A Dairy. After retiring at 60, Lawrence and Ann started driving for Crete Carrier Corporation where they drove together for 15 years and retired as Team Drivers of the Year. Lawrence was a member of the First Mennonite Church where he served in various capacities, the Flying Conestogas where both he and Ann were licensed pilots, and the Blue Valley Antique Collectors Club. He was a lifelong season ticket holder and avid fan of Nebraska football. He enjoyed collecting and restoring tractors, piloting their Piper Archer II plane, driving his Corvette, eating at the Black Crow, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.