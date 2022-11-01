Leanna Cramer
Leanna Cramer, 94 of Lincoln, formerly Beatrice, died Sunday, October 30, 2022. She was born September 27, 1928 at rural Pickrell, attended country school, Pickrell High School, and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1945. She received a B.S. degree in Education from UNL. She taught school around Cortland and Princeton, and then in Beatrice teaching first grade at Paddock Lane Elementary School for 23 years, retiring in 1990. She was a member of BEA and NSEA. She married Ervin Cramer on May 18, 1947 at Christ Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. She was a former member of Christ Lutheran Church and became a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice in 1967 when she moved to Beatrice. She was active in church circles at St. John and WELCA. She was currently a member First Lutheran Church of Lincoln. She was also a volunteer with the Beatrice Community Food Pantry. She loved her family and enjoyed attending her children's and grandchildren's activities as well as sporting events at UNL. She also enjoyed gardening, flowers, reading and working crossword puzzles.
Survivors include daughter, Arllys (Craig) Monson of Laurel; sons, Bruce (Mary) Cramer of Omaha and Paul (Nancy) Cramer of Lincoln; nine grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; brother, Ted (Karen) Jurgens of Pickrell; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thee J. and Friederika Wolken Jurgens; her husband, Ervin, who died on February 13, 2000; brother, John H. Jurgens and wife Shirley; sisters, Elsie DeBuhr and husband Harm, Frieda Cramer and husband Alvin, and Tena Behrens and husbands LaVerne Behrens, Henry Franken and Leon Behrens.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 1551 South 70th St, in Lincoln. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. Closed Casket visitation will be held Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.