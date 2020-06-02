Lela A. Miller, age 93 of Wymore passed away on May 29, 2020 at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln. She was born on August 10, 1926 in rural Blue Springs to Arnold and Edith (Shottenkirk) Friedemann. Lela was a 1943 graduate of Union Center and attended the University of Nebraska Lincoln for Normal Training to become a country schoolteacher. She taught for 3 years at District 22 in Rural Liberty and also worked as a seamstress at the Beatrice State Developmental Center. On May 24, 1946, she was united in marriage to Perry Miller. She was a member of Mission Creek Presbyterian Church; past member of the Pawnee County Extension Club; was a 4-H leader, volunteered for Meals-on-Wheels; and was a regular at Senior Diners. She enjoyed embroidery, quilting, sewing, and traveling, but above all she loved her family. She loved attending family reunions and anything that involved her grandkids and great grandkids.