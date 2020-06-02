Lela A. Miller
Lela A. Miller, age 93 of Wymore passed away on May 29, 2020 at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln. She was born on August 10, 1926 in rural Blue Springs to Arnold and Edith (Shottenkirk) Friedemann. Lela was a 1943 graduate of Union Center and attended the University of Nebraska Lincoln for Normal Training to become a country schoolteacher. She taught for 3 years at District 22 in Rural Liberty and also worked as a seamstress at the Beatrice State Developmental Center. On May 24, 1946, she was united in marriage to Perry Miller. She was a member of Mission Creek Presbyterian Church; past member of the Pawnee County Extension Club; was a 4-H leader, volunteered for Meals-on-Wheels; and was a regular at Senior Diners. She enjoyed embroidery, quilting, sewing, and traveling, but above all she loved her family. She loved attending family reunions and anything that involved her grandkids and great grandkids.
Survivors include her children, Bernard Miller and wife Elaine of Alamo, TX, Glen Miller and wife Myrna of Summerfield, KS, Marilyn Stephens of Beatrice, and Dixie Kimes and husband Kenny of Beatrice; grandchildren, Dawn (Scott) Vanarsdall, Matthew (Mackensey) Miller, James (Melissa) Coudeyras, Buck deKoning (fiancé Heather), Wade (Kelcie) deKoning, Thye (Leigha) deKoning, Toke deKoning, Jeremy Stephens, Jeri Lynn (Cory) Weidel, and Jennifer Miller; 26 great-grandchildren; siblings, Doris King, Dale (Bev) Friedemann, Evelyn (Warren) Mitchell; sister-in-law, Alyce Baer; numerous nieces & nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews; and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Perry; son-in-law, Jerry Stephens; grandsons, Brandon & Ryan Miller; granddaughter-in-law, April deKoning; and siblings, Verna Larkins, Elden Friedemann, Dean Friedemann, Arnola Gerwick, Arnold Lee Friedemann, and Elayne Sullivan.
Memorial services will be held at a later date due to the current pandemic situation. A private family graveside service will take place at the Mission Creek Cemetery at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, June 5, 2020 with Jim McNeal officiating. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. The family requests that all attendees wear facemasks. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Lela's online register book and view her video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.
