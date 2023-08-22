Lela D. Bauer, 95
Lela D. Bauer, 95, of Fairbury, NE, passed away August 18, 2023 in JCH&L Gardenside LTC in Fairbury. She was born February 17, 1928 to Herman F. & Frieda (Endorf) Bartels in Tobias, NE.
A gathering of family and friends will take place on Sunday, August 27, 2023, from 4-6 pm at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home in Fairbury. Services will be on August 28 at 10:00 am at Grace Lutheran Church in Fairbury, with the Rev. Glen Emery officiating. The burial will be at the church cemetery west of Gladstone.
Memorials are to the Nebraska South District of LWML.
Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com