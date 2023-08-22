Lela D. Bauer, 95, of Fairbury, NE, passed away August 18, 2023 in JCH&L Gardenside LTC in Fairbury. She was born February 17, 1928 to Herman F. & Frieda (Endorf) Bartels in Tobias, NE.

A gathering of family and friends will take place on Sunday, August 27, 2023, from 4-6 pm at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home in Fairbury. Services will be on August 28 at 10:00 am at Grace Lutheran Church in Fairbury, with the Rev. Glen Emery officiating. The burial will be at the church cemetery west of Gladstone.