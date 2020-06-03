Lela A. Miller
Memorial services will be held at a later date due to the current pandemic situation. A private family graveside service will take place at the Mission Creek Cemetery at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, June 5, 2020 with Jim McNeal officiating. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. The family requests that all attendees wear facemasks. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation with the funeral home in charge.
To send flowers to the family of Lela Miller, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.