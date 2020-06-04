Lela Miller
Lela Miller

Lela A. Miller

Memorial services will be held at a later date due to the current pandemic situation. A private family graveside service will take place at the Mission Creek Cemetery at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, June 5, 2020 with Jim McNeal officiating. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. The family requests that all attendees wear facemasks. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation with the funeral home in charge.

