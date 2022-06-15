Lela Sayward

Lela A. Sayward, age 79 of Lincoln, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022. She was born on February 18, 1943 in Pawnee City to Ruben Emery Hart and Mary Ellen (Byrne) Hart. She attended grade school and high school in Burchard through the 11th grade when the school closed. She graduated from high school in Steinauer. Lela married Charles Sayward on June 14, 1969. They had one son, Michael, born on January 8, 1971.