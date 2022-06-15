Lela Sayward

Lela A. (Hart) Sayward
Lela A. Sayward, age 79 of Lincoln, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022. She was born on February 18, 1943 in Pawnee City to Ruben Emery Hart and Mary Ellen (Byrne) Hart. She attended grade school and high school in Burchard through the 11th grade when the school closed. She graduated from high school in Steinauer. Lela married Charles Sayward on June 14, 1969. They had one son, Michael, born on January 8, 1971.
Lela was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother James, brother Gene Hart, sister-in-law Lorelei Hart, and brother-in-law Harry R. Moulden. Lela is survived by husband Charles, son Michael, sister Rose Moulden, and brother Larry, sister-in-law Eleanor Hart, nieces, nephews and friends.
Graveside services will be held Monday, June 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Burchard, with Father Michael Christensen officiating.