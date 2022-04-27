Lenhart Otto

Lenhart Melvin Otto, 86, of Beatrice, died on Friday, April 22, 2022 at his home. He was born on April 2, 1936, in Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School. He married Andrea May Stolzer on January 6, 1956. Lenhart worked as a truck mechanic for Paul Henderson Ford, later it became Henderson Ford. He worked there for 20 plus years in different positions. He also sold Pioneer seed, and home and auto insurance part-time. Lenhart then went to work for Northern Natural Gas where he retired. He enjoyed traveling to Branson for a week at a time and riding his motorcycle up to his 82nd birthday. He loved watching old westerns, listening to 50s and 60s country music and was an avid bowler. He enjoyed running the grandkids around and going to all of their sporting events.