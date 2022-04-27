Lenhart Otto

Lenhart Melvin Otto
Lenhart Melvin Otto, 86, of Beatrice, died on Friday, April 22, 2022 at his home. He was born on April 2, 1936, in Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School. He married Andrea May Stolzer on January 6, 1956. Lenhart worked as a truck mechanic for Paul Henderson Ford, later it became Henderson Ford. He worked there for 20 plus years in different positions. He also sold Pioneer seed, and home and auto insurance part-time. Lenhart then went to work for Northern Natural Gas where he retired. He enjoyed traveling to Branson for a week at a time and riding his motorcycle up to his 82nd birthday. He loved watching old westerns, listening to 50s and 60s country music and was an avid bowler. He enjoyed running the grandkids around and going to all of their sporting events.
Survivors include wife, Andrea M. Otto; sons, Mark (Jerri) Otto and Alan (Deb) Otto; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Delmer Otto and LeDrew Otto; sister, Margie Otto. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Alberta Otto; brothers, Michael Otto and Virgil Otto.
Memorial services for Lenhart and Andrea will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Inurnment of cremains will be at Evergreen Home Cemetery. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing, but a register book will be available for signatures on Friday from noon until 8:00 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. Alan and his wife will meet and greet friends on Friday from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.