Leo Donald Parde, 83

In the early hours of June 19, 2023, Leo Donald Parde passed into the arms of His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Leo was born on March 23, 1940 in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of the late Peter William and Elsie Jurgens Parde.

He spent his childhood on the family farm in Nebraska, where he developed a keen love of animals. Leo graduated from Filley High School in 1958 and joined the US Marine Corps later that same year.

After completion of his training at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, he was stationed at Camp Pendleton in California and attained the rank of 1st Sergeant. Leo was devoted to the Corps and proudly served many tours of duty, including Okinawa, Japan and at the American Embassy in Malaysia. He often stood guard at funerals in Arlington National Cemetery. Leo was a Purple Heart recipient and retired from the Marines in 1977.

In 1988, he began a second career in hotel security and managed the security of many hotels in Washington, DC.

Leo and wife, Maureen, relocated to Suffolk, Virginia. They became members of St. Paul Catholic Church in Portsmouth. In his free time, Leo enjoyed exercising, going to the movies, taking photographs, and going out to eat. He and Maureen also enjoyed playing cards in the afternoon.

Leo is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Maureen Alphonso Parde; his brothers-in-law: Malcolm (Anna), Maurice (Yen) and Melvin (Margie); and a host of friends and neighbors, with whom he loved sharing time and life stories.

Friends and family are cordially invited to a visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at Foster Funeral Home, 1926 High Street, Portsmouth. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 522 High Street, Portsmouth. Leo's ashes will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.