Leo Thomas, 88, Beatrice, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021. He was born July 12, 1932 at the family farm house near Jansen to Albert and Mary Dorothy Thomas.

Leo is survived by his stepdaughter, Sandy Ensure of Ohio; stepson, Tommy Willet of Texas; brother Melvin Thomas of Beatrice; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia; sister and brother-in-law, Lois and Duane Schroeder; sister-in-law, Lillie Thomas.

Memorial services will be held 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church, Beatrice with Pastor Arden Dorn officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Houston National Cemetery in Houston, TX. The family would like to thank Beatrice Community Hospital Hospice for their kind care. No visitation but a guest book is available online www.harmanwrightmortuary.com Harman-Wright Mortuary and Crematory in charge of arrangements.