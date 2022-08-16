 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Leon Deunk

Leon Henry Franklin Deunk

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Christ Lutheran Church, Pickrell with Pastor Doyle Karst and Chaplain David Kersting officiating. The service will be live-streamed on Christ Lutheran Church's Facebook page. Burial will be at Christ Lutheran Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard and the Cortland American Legion Post 253. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. in the church basement. A memorial has been established for the Norris Public Schools FFA, Tri County Public Schools FFA and the Cortland American Legion Post 253. www.foxfuneralhome.net

