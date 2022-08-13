Leon Deunk

Leon Henry Franklin Deunk, 84, of Cortland joined his wife in Heaven on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Leon was born on June 16, 1938 to Henry and Grace (Schowengerdt) Deunk in Beatrice. He met the love of his life, Phyllis Irene Ehmen, and they wed on June 11, 1961, at Zion Lutheran Church, Pickrell. They joined Christ Lutheran Church on November 22, 1961. From a young age, there was nothing Leon loved more than helping his father on the farm. He and Phyllis farmed and raised Registered Polled Hereford cattle simultaneously while working his other careers. In 1957, he enlisted with the Nebraska Air National Guard and served until 1965. He earned his Masters degree in Vocational Agriculture from UNL in 1968. He then taught Ag classes at Barneston followed by teaching Ag at Cortland and started the Norris FFA chapter. Following this, he began his career with NPPD, working as a lab technician for 34 years. Following his "retirement," Leon could be found behind the wheel of his semi, selling buildings or supervising the boys on the farm. He never stopped supervising, even from the comfort of his recliner at Lakeview up until his final days. Leon and Phyllis were very involved in their community. Leon was a proud member of the Cortland American Legion and served as the Nebraska State Commander from 2009-2010. He was also an active member of Christ Lutheran Church and served in various capacities. He and Phyllis had a love for music - singing and displaying his unusual talent of playing the saw. They loved to travel, but always found time to attend all of their grandkids' activities. They never missed a beat!