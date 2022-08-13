Leon Deunk

Leon Henry Franklin Deunk
Leon Henry Franklin Deunk, 84, of Cortland joined his wife in Heaven on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Leon was born on June 16, 1938 to Henry and Grace (Schowengerdt) Deunk in Beatrice. He met the love of his life, Phyllis Irene Ehmen, and they wed on June 11, 1961, at Zion Lutheran Church, Pickrell. They joined Christ Lutheran Church on November 22, 1961. From a young age, there was nothing Leon loved more than helping his father on the farm. He and Phyllis farmed and raised Registered Polled Hereford cattle simultaneously while working his other careers. In 1957, he enlisted with the Nebraska Air National Guard and served until 1965. He earned his Masters degree in Vocational Agriculture from UNL in 1968. He then taught Ag classes at Barneston followed by teaching Ag at Cortland and started the Norris FFA chapter. Following this, he began his career with NPPD, working as a lab technician for 34 years. Following his "retirement," Leon could be found behind the wheel of his semi, selling buildings or supervising the boys on the farm. He never stopped supervising, even from the comfort of his recliner at Lakeview up until his final days. Leon and Phyllis were very involved in their community. Leon was a proud member of the Cortland American Legion and served as the Nebraska State Commander from 2009-2010. He was also an active member of Christ Lutheran Church and served in various capacities. He and Phyllis had a love for music - singing and displaying his unusual talent of playing the saw. They loved to travel, but always found time to attend all of their grandkids' activities. They never missed a beat!
Leon and Phyllis were blessed with three children, Randall Deunk and wife, Ruby, Kathryn Niemeier and husband, Todd, and Christy King and husband, Geoff. They were also blessed with seven grandchildren, Carrie VanLaningham and husband, Derek, Kelli Niemeier, Brandon Deunk and wife, Emily, Aaron Deunk and fiancee, Faith, Chad Niemeier, Connor King and Bradyn King. They were excited to meet their first great-grandson, Baby boy VanLaningham, due to arrive in September, 2022. Leon was also survived by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bob Moats, Karen Ehmen, Les and Rosie Parde and Bob and Candy Ehmen. Leon was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis (July, 2022); parents, Henry and Grace Deunk, sister, Henrietta Moats; parents-in-law, John and Lucille Ehmen; and brother-in-law, Warren Ehmen.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Christ Lutheran Church, Pickrell with Pastor Doyle Karst and Chaplain David Kersting officiating. The service will be live-streamed on Christ Lutheran Church's Facebook page. Burial will be at Christ Lutheran Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard and the Cortland American Legion Post 253. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. in the church basement. Visitation will be on Monday, August 15, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice. The family will greet friends and loved ones at the funeral home on Monday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A memorial has been established for the Norris Public Schools FFA, Tri County Public Schools FFA and the Cortland American Legion Post 253. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.