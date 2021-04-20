Leon Oscar Decker

Leon Oscar Decker, 91, of Columbia, MO died September 27, 2020 at Ashland Healthcare in Ashland, MO. He was born on March 30, 1929 in Lovelock, NV to Oscar Leon and Samantha lone (Sharp) Decker. He married Elizabeth Andreas on May 17, 1950.

Survivors include five daughters, Carol (Harry) Miller, Constance Joy (Robert) Pelley, Mary (John) Hutchison, Shirley Decker, and Dara Debra (Gregory) Vaughn; 12 grandchildren; nine great­ grandchildren; sister, Clara (Robert) Cline; three sisters-in-law, Betty Andreas, Lois Andreas, and Esther Andreas; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elizabeth, who died on November 5, 2016; three brothers, Wayne, Maurice, and Gene Decker.

A luncheon/celebration of life will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 4005 N 6th St, Beatrice. Lunch will begin at 1:00 p.m. with the service to follow. lnurnment of the cremains will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice on Monday, April 26. Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice.