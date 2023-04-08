Lee left this world on March 31, 2023. Lee was born August 20, 1932 to Chris and Alice Stevens in Nebraska, Lee was educated in Nebraska, however, after living in Omaha, Nebraska and New York City for a short time, she moved to Kansas City, Missouri where she became a resident for nearly seventy years. She retired from General Motors Financial department after more than twenty years of service. Lee was a vivacious, energetic person with an infectious laugh and a cheerful, festive attitude. She was as strong and graceful as they come All facets of life were of great interest to her; the financial world, politics, entertaining, flowers, birds and she enjoyed playing bridge for many years. Having traveled to forty- five countries with her husband, George Boutross, she became more intrigued with the whole world. Her journey was a very joyous one!!! Lee was preceded in death by her beloved husband of forty-five years, George J. Boutross, her parents Chris and Alice Stevens, her sister, Edith Otte, and her brother, Lloyd Stevens. Survivors are Melanie Stevens (Loyd) of Kansas City, niece Sara Brown (Steve), nephew Daren Stevens (Amy) of West Orange, New Jersey, nieces Sandra Otte and Mary Reynolds (Tom) of Overland Park, Kansas, nephews James Malouff, Kansas City, sister-in-law Martha Boutross of Kansas City, cousin Elizabeth Mansour of Olathe, Kansas, cousin Tony Semaan (Kim) of Lenexa, Kansas as well as numerous great nieces and great nephews Lee will be missed by her dear family and all her dear friends. Her service will be held on Thursday, April 13 at First Lutheran Church, 6400 State Line Road, Mission Hills, Kansas at 11:00 a.m. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, Pickrell, Nebraska on Friday, April 14. The family suggests memorial contributions to First Lutheran Church or to the ALS Foundation.