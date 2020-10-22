 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leona Weber
View Comments

Leona Weber

{{featured_button_text}}

Leona Kathryn Weber

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are highly recommended. Inurnment will take place at Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. A memorial had been established to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. www.foxfuneralhome.net

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News