Leonard A. Buhr
Leonard A. Buhr, 83, of Pickrell passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021. He was born June 4, 1938 to Albert and Jennie Buhr at Adams. Through his life, he farmed and enjoyed carpentry in his spare time, many of his art masterpieces can be seen all over. He was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church of Pickrell where he was baptized, confirmed and married the love of his life Karen Buhr (Schlake). He was a member of Lutheran Men in Mission, Park Board, Brotherhood and several other committees. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling with Karen, playing cards, spending time with family and watching great-grandkids play sports.
He leaves behind his wife of 63 years Karen; daughter, Kim Folkerts (Alan); son, Mark Buhr (Christy); grandchildren Jeremy Folkerts (Jenny), Amber Lovitt (Jason), Aaron Folkerts (Holly), Chad Buhr (Liz), and Taylor Buhr (special friend Dalton Smith); great-grandchildren, Kaden, Macoy, Brecken, Cooper, Kipton, Karsen, Presleigh, Grayson and Jake; brothers, Ervin Buhr, Arnold Buhr (Lois); sisters, Jeanie Lenners, Erma Schlake (Larry); sister-in-law, Myrna Johnson Schlake (Raymond); brother-in-law, Gene Schlake (Marcia), many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a long life full of friends. Leonard is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Jennie; son, Bruce Buhr; sisters, Marie Buhr (Schuster), Edna Buhr (Lieneman); mother and father in-law, Tady and William Schlake; in-laws, Bill Schuster, Johnny Lieneman, Willard Lenners, Geraldene Walman (Buhr), Marie Oltman (Buhr).
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with Pastors Casey Lieneman and Jerry Gilbreath officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. at the church. The service will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page. The body will lie in state on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home and then at church one hour prior to the service. The family will meet and greet friends and relatives on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. A memorial has been established to Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell or to the family for future designation with Terry Johnsen and Gary Gronewold in charge . www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.