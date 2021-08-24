Leonard A. Buhr

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with Pastors Casey Lieneman and Jerry Gilbreath officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. at the church. The service will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page. The body will lie in state on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home and then at church one hour prior to the service. The family will meet and greet friends and relatives on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. A memorial has been established to Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell or to the family for future designation with Terry Johnsen and Gary Gronewold in charge . www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.