Leonard Esch

Leonard L. Esch

Leonard L. Esch, 90 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln Friday night, November 12, 2021. He was born on October 21, 1931 in Beatrice to William and Elma (Brase) Esch and was a 1949 graduate of Beatrice High School. Leonard served his country in the United States Army from April 15, 1952 until January 14, 1954. Leonard and Eleanor Crone were married on September 20, 1959. He was employed as a letter carrier and a manager for the United States Post Office in Beatrice 34 years before retiring in 1990, and then was employed at Beatrice National Bank for 11 years. He was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Beatrice. Leonard enjoyed square dancing, playing cards, and collecting coins.

Survivors include his wife Eleanor; 3 daughters Kathryn Bowman and husband Doug of West Point, Christine Esch and Deborah Esch, both on Lincoln; 3 grandchildren Rebecca Bowman, Elizabeth Brahm, and William Bowman; and 2 sisters Anita Weber of Columbus and Lorene Geer and husband Stan of Lincoln. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Robert Esch.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 19, 2021 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Reverend Daryn Bahn officiating. Interment will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery with military graveside services provided by Bitting-Norman Post #27, American Legion. The body will lie in state Thursday from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and at the church one hour preceding the services on Friday. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Leonard's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.