Leonard W. Burger, 87 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice Saturday afternoon, August 21, 2021. He was born on October 10, 1933 in Beatrice to Fred and Lena (Niemeyer) Burger. He was baptized at First Trinity Lutheran on October 29, 1933 and confirmed on March 30, 1947 also at First Trinity. He was a 1951 graduate of DeWitt High School. Leonard married his high school sweetheart, Joan Brolhorst on April 5, 1953. Leonard served his country in the United States Army from 1953 until 1955 and was deployed overseas during the Korean Conflict. He then joined the Nebraska Army National Guard for ten years. During this time, he took over the family farm when his parents retired and farmed until his retirement. He also drove a school bus for Tri County Schools for 30+ years. Leonard was a lifelong member of First Trinity Lutheran Church near Beatrice where he sang in the choir and held positions from elder to church synodical representative. He was a former member of the DeWitt American Legion, holding Post and County Commander positions and was a current member of the Biting-Norman Post #27, American Legion in Beatrice. He was also a member of the NRA and the NFO (National Farmers Organization). Leonard enjoyed polka dancing, bowling, playing cards, and more recently enjoyed restoring antique tractors.