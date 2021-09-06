Leroy Charles Flower, age 84, of Waterville, formerly a long time Beatrice resident, a lifelong trucker, he made his final return to the terminal on Sunday, September 5, 2021. His final stop was from the Frankfort Community Care Home. He was born on June 9, 1937 in Marshal County.

He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Eva Flower and his wife and love of his life, Darlene Flower. He leaves behind to remember him always, his sister Sharen Grissom and her husband Ronald along with their children Ronald, Sandra and Nicholas and their children. Also left at the terminal is his brother, Kenneth Flower and wife, Carol and their children Kandace and Keith and their granddaughter. He will also be missed by his step-daughter Wendy Williams and step-grandson, Cody Williams.

Cremation is planned with his Memorial Service to be held at the Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 2:00 PM with inurnment to follow.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to all the staff at the Frankfort Community Care Home for their compassion and excellent care of Leroy during his time there. Memorials are suggested to the Blue Rapids Museum and may be sent in care of Terry-Christie Funeral Home at PO Box 61, Waterville, Kansas 66548.

