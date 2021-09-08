LeRoy Folkerts

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell prior to the service. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Thursday, September 9th from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The family will meet and greet relatives and friends on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice and the Covid Unit at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln with Rick and Chris Paben in charge.