LeRoy Folkerts

LeRoy G. Folkerts, 89, of Beatrice, died Sunday night, September 5, 2021 at a Lincoln hospital. He was born on December 20, 1931 at Beatrice, attended school, and served in the National Guard. He worked for Beatrice Motor Freight for 27 years. After his retirement he then worked part-time for NAPA, the City of Beatrice, Dole Floral, and Marshalls Truck Stop for another 18 years. He married Darlene (Kulhanek) Matulka on June 23, 1979 at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Eagles #531, and the American Legion all of Beatrice. He enjoyed watching baseball.
Survivors include his wife, Darlene Folkerts of Beatrice; daughter, Linda (Joel) Holtmeier of Diller; sons, John (Sherry) Folkerts of Stanton, IA, and Terry (Melinda) Folkerts of Georgetown, TX; step-sons, Charles Matulka and Dan (Lorella) Matulka all of Beatrice; step-daughter, Theresa Litterick of Omaha; grandchildren, Tina (Drew) Graves, Sara (Brandon) Lucking, Chris (Katie) Folkerts, Ben (Brenda) Folkerts, Tyler (Madeline) Folkerts, Kaley (Ethan) Miller, Justin (Cara) Folkerts, Jake (Courtney) Folkerts, Hollie (Blake) Hoffmeyer, Emily (Josh) Dykman, Addie Litterick, Michelle (Casey) Lenners, and Craig (Nicole) Comer; sister, Verneel (Bob) Noerrlinger; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harm and Marie (Paben) Folkerts; granddaughter, Jessica (Holtmeier) Nabity; parents-in-law, Adolf and Bessie Kulhanek; former wife, Marian (Jurgens) Bigalk.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell prior to the service. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Thursday, September 9th from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. The family will meet and greet relatives and friends on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice and the Covid Unit at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln with Rick and Chris Paben in charge.
Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.