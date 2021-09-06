LeRoy Folkerts

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell prior to the service. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Thursday, September 9th from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. The family will meet and greet relatives and friends on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice and the Covid Unit at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln with Rick and Chris Paben in charge.