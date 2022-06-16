LeRoy Saathoff

LeRoy L. Saathoff

LeRoy L. Saathoff, 81 years of age, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice. He was born on June 7, 1941 near Burchard to Ralph and Sadie (Fossler) Saathoff. LeRoy served his country in the United States Navy from August 5, 1958 to June 7, 1962. He married Jennie Boughtin on August 12, 1962 in Marysville, KS. LeRoy had several jobs including at the elevator in Lincoln, BSDC, owning a tavern and working at Store Kraft. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Fraternal Order of Eagles, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Beatrice Boat and Camper Club. LeRoy enjoyed camping, fishing, racing and woodworking.

LeRoy is survived by his wife, Jennie; sons, Roger Saathoff, Mark Saathoff and wife SuAnn, all of Beatrice; grandchildren, Accassia Saathoff, Jayde Blythe and husband Travis, Trey Saathoff; great-grandchildren, Zaidyn and Scarlett; brother, Lonnie Saathoff of California; sister, Cindy Lawson of Beatrice; sister-in-law, Joyce Bluhm and husband Royce of Omaha; brother-in-law, John Boughtin and wife Diana of Crete; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; great-granddaughter, Stella Rose Blythe; brother, Lester Saathoff and wife Nancy; infant brother, Loren Saathoff; and parents-in-law, John and Lola (Pethoud) Boughtin.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Pastor Arden Dorn officiating. The service will be live streamed on the church's Facebook page. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available to sign on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.